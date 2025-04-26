2025 NFL draft: 25 Best remaining prospects for Panthers to target on Day 3
It's not difficult to see what the Carolina Panthers had in mind going into the early rounds of the 2025 NFL draft. After scoring Bryce Young a big, shiny new weapon with consensus WR1 Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers followed it up by landing a pair of strong edge prospects (Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen) to boost their pass rush.
What comes next for the Panthers? We should probably expect a safety pick early on Day 3 given their need for another potential starter next to Tre'Von Moehrig. A running back should also probably be on the menu given the unfortunate situation with Jonathon Brooks and tight end should be a non-netogiatable must-have. You can also make a case for depth picks at offensive and defensive tackle, linebacker and cornerback.
Let's see who the top remaining prospects are going into Day 3 - keeping in mind that the Panthers probably won't be taking another edge or another wide receiver and that they're out of the market for a quarterback right now. Here's who ESPN ranks at the top of Carolina's potential targeted positions.
2025 NFL draft Day 3 top remaining prospects
- Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo
- Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson
- Kansas RB Devin Neal
- Kansas State RB DJ Giddens
- Texas TE Gunnar Helm
- Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans
- Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes
- Alabama TE Jackson Hawes
- Texas OT Cameron Williams
- Kansas OT Logan Brown
- Oregon OT Ajani Cornelius
- Florida State DT Joshua Farmer
- Nebraska DT Ty Robinson
- Ole Miss DT JJ Pegues
- Ole Miss LB Chris Paul Jr.
- Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman
- Ohio State LB Cody Simon
- Louisville CB Quincy Riley
- UTSA CB Zah Frazier
- Virginia Tech CB Dorian Strong
- Oklahoma S Billy Bowman Jr.
- Clemson S R.J. Mickens
- Penn State S Jaylen Reed
- Ohio State S Lathan Ransom
- Nevada S Kitan Crawford
