2025 NFL draft: Panthers will do homework on #1 ranked tight end prospect
It’s no secret that the Carolina Panthers’ 2025 offseason has been mostly about defense, and understandably so. General manager Dan Morgan secured the services of three starters (defensive tackles Bobby Brown Iii and Tershawn Wharton, and strong safety Tre’von Moehrig) and possibly a fourth in edge rusher Patrick Jones II. It's a promising free-agent class.
Offensively, the Panthers looked like a different team the second half of 2024 under rejuvenated second-year quarterback Bryce Young. The team has a solid offensive line as running back Chuba Hubbard enjoyed a career year, and now he has company in the backfield with former Dallas Cowboys’ 1,000-yard runner Rico Dowdle.
There’s a young wide receiving corps led by veteran Adam Thielen, but the team could use some help underneath. Young and Andy Dalton combined for 22 touchdown passes in 2024, but only three of those scores went to tight ends.
Via Joseph Person of The Athletic, Panthers’ head coach Dave Canales had this reply to a question regarding his team's attack.
“I look across the depth chart and the first 11 guys that you put out there,” explained Canales, “before you get into your rotation, I feel good about playing good football right now. So that really just allows us to look at each round and take the best available player.”
So, what’s ahead for the team? “The Panthers have a top-30 visit scheduled with Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan,” stated Person, “and will do their due diligence on Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. There are several other intriguing tight ends behind Warren, including Michigan’s Colston Loveland, LSU’s Mason Taylor and Miami’s Elijah Arroyo."
“It might not be at 8,” added Person, “but my sense is the Panthers will find another pass catcher for Young fairly early in the draft.
Carolina has a second-round pick, but not its own. It’s at No. 57 courtesy of a previous trade with the Rams. All told, the Panthers have nine selections. Could one of the aforementioned tight ends be there in the third round (No. 74), or could Morgan package a deal using one of the team’s three fifth-round selections?
