2025 NFL draft: Panthers should not sweat viral video of top WR prospect
There are a lot of things about the pre-draft process that we do not like. Every angle of a prospect's life gets dissected and broken down - and if they're found to be insufficently in LOVE with football, it can sometimes severely damage their draft stock. Even having other interests outside of the game has been known to drop some prospects down teams' draft boards.
The latest "scandal" regarding one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft class is a good example. A video of an interview with Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is going viral, mostly because he reveals that he does not like watching game film on his own time.
As others have noted, this video is two years old and in the interim McMillan managed to put up over 2,700 receiving yards and caught 18 touchdowns. Paired with some tantalyzing physical traits, that's made him the consensus number one wide receiver prospect in this draft class.
If this is the kind of thing that's going to move an NFL team off of drafting McMillan, they're going to have a hard time competing - because it doesn't take a Luke Kuechly level of film obsession to see that McMillan can be something special at the next level. Observe.
McMillan has the size, the catch radius and the ability to tack on yards after catch that can make him a legitimate WR1 in the NFL, whether he watches a ton of film or not.
The Panthers should be in the market for a future top receiver, because Adam Thielen is nearing the end of his career and as yet none of the other receivers on their roster have proven themselves. If this video is going to change their minds about McMillan, they deserve to continue finishing with five wins a season.
Carolina recently held an official top-30 visit with McMillan, but the latest buzz suggests that the Panthers won't be using their 8th overall pick on anything but defense.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Wild trade proposal sends another No. 1 overall pick to Panthers
Carolina Panthers predicted to land another big upgrade at safety
Panthers could draft next Micah Parsons, and it’s not Abdul Carter
ESPN: Panthers 1 of 4 NFL teams most interested in top-10 EDGE