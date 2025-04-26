2025 NFL draft: Jimmy Horn Jr. shares love for Shedeur Sanders after fall to 5th round
There was no bigger storyline in the 2025 NFL Draft than the unbelievable slide of former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. After many talking heads and mock drafts had Sanders pegged as a first round selection, potentially even a top-10 pick, Sanders lasted well into Day 3. The enigmatic quarterback finally saw his slide end with a 5th-round selection by the Cleveland Browns, two rounds after they drafted Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
It's an unreal situation and creates an instant battle between two incoming rookies which will be fascinating to watch. New Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who was Sanders' teammate at Colorado, was asked about the draft slide and how he expects him to respond to it.
Horn, saying everything happens for a reason, then went on to say that he believes Sanders is going to have a great season ahead of him. The potential is absolutely there.
The Browns and Sanders find themselves in an absolutely fascinating spot. Currently with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders, there are four quarterbacks that will be competing for reps and roles on the team as soon as the start of rookie mini camp. Sanders has every opportunity to emerge as the team's starting quarterback. If he does, and if he succeeds, the Browns will head into the 2026 NFL Draft armed with two first round picks thanks to the trade down with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the top of this year's draft.
If Sanders succeeds, the Browns will be primed to surround him with talent. If they feel the need to address quarterback again next year, they'll be loaded with valuable picks to make that happen. It's a fascinating storyline to watch, which will largely ride on how Sanders handles, and performs, in this unique circumstance.
