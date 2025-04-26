Scouting report for Carolina Panthers’ versatile sixth-round weapon Jimmy Horn Jr.
It’s been a draft of balance for general manager Dan Morgan and the Carolina Panthers. The club has made eight selections, four on offense and four on defense. However, you could make a case that the club’s sixth-round choice of University of Colorado speedster Jimmy Horn Jr. is much more than giving quarterback Bryce Young another big-play option.
The 5’8”, 174-pound performer began his collegiate career at South Florida and after two seasons, moved on to Colorado. In four years, there was a total of 162 catches for 1,967 yards and 11 scores. There were 17 carries for 128 yards and one touchdowns. In 2023, Horn threw a 30-yard TD pass to Colorado teammate Dylan Edwards.
But wait, there’s more. Horn also returned kickoffs in all four of his collegiate seasons, and added punt returns during his two seasons at Colorado. He appears to be a scoring threat if and when he gets his hands on the ball.
“Horn is small but competitive and has the speed to make teams pay attention,” explained Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. The target rate and production dipped in 2024, but the hands and catch consistency were vastly improved from 2023. He needs to prove he can uncover against a more athletic and physical brand of coverage in the league. Horn catches in traffic without hesitation and has the wiggle and gas to hit a big play once it is in his hands. The size and durability will concern teams, but he’s fast and fearless, which will appeal to squads looking to stretch the field from the slot.”
Morgan has made a total of eight selections and has addressed all three aspects of the game. That’s good news for a team that has not enjoyed a winning season nor reached the playoffs since 2017.
