Scouting report for Carolina Panthers’ versatile sixth-round weapon Jimmy Horn Jr.

The Carolina Panthers not only added another playmaker to their offense, but a speedy performer who could make a big impression on kickoff and punt returns.

Russell Baxter

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) runs after a reception in the first half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) runs after a reception in the first half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
It’s been a draft of balance for general manager Dan Morgan and the Carolina Panthers. The club has made eight selections, four on offense and four on defense. However, you could make a case that the club’s sixth-round choice of University of Colorado speedster Jimmy Horn Jr. is much more than giving quarterback Bryce Young another big-play option.

The 5’8”, 174-pound performer began his collegiate career at South Florida and after two seasons, moved on to Colorado. In four years, there was a total of 162 catches for 1,967 yards and 11 scores. There were 17 carries for 128 yards and one touchdowns. In 2023, Horn threw a 30-yard TD pass to Colorado teammate Dylan Edwards.

But wait, there’s more. Horn also returned kickoffs in all four of his collegiate seasons, and added punt returns during his two seasons at Colorado. He appears to be a scoring threat if and when he gets his hands on the ball.  

“Horn is small but competitive and has the speed to make teams pay attention,” explained Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. The target rate and production dipped in 2024, but the hands and catch consistency were vastly improved from 2023. He needs to prove he can uncover against a more athletic and physical brand of coverage in the league. Horn catches in traffic without hesitation and has the wiggle and gas to hit a big play once it is in his hands. The size and durability will concern teams, but he’s fast and fearless, which will appeal to squads looking to stretch the field from the slot.”

Morgan has made a total of eight selections and has addressed all three aspects of the game. That’s good news for a team that has not enjoyed a winning season nor reached the playoffs since 2017.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.