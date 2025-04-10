2025 NFL draft: Panthers great Steve Smith shreds polarizing QB prospect
It's a good thing the Carolina Panthers didn't give up on Bryce Young after those two brutal starts to begin the 2024 season. If they had decided to reset at quarterback again, all they likely would have gotten in a trade is a fourth-round pick going into a draft class that's considered extremely weak at the quarterback position.
At the top, Miami's Cam Ward is expected to go number one overall to the Tennessee Titans. Next up, Shedeur Sanders from Colorado is likely a top-10 pick, either going to the Raiders (sixth) or the Saints (ninth). After that, we have exactly zero clue where the rest of the 2025 quarterbacks may end up going - and that speaks to the uncertainty about this group of prospects.
One of the best examples is Quinn Ewers from Texas, who you can find in mock drafts anywhere between the top of the second round and the middle of the fifth. Ewers has his champions, but many analysts see him as a raw prospect and don't seem to like what he put on film last season.
Apparently you can count Panthers legend Steve Smith as one of them. Smith says he noticed a trend when watching wide receivers Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond - then proceeded to shred Ewers. Watch.
Not what you want to hear if you're in Ewers' camp, or in the front office for a team that's considering drafting him.
As for the Panthers, there was a case to try to find a younger backup behind Bryce Young, but they re-signed Andy Dalton instead, so we can safely assume Carolina won't be drafting a quarterback this year. The latest reporting from ESPN indicates that the front office remains obsessed with improving what was the worst scoring defense of all time - and they're expected to use seven of their nine picks on that side of the ball.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to trade for $21 million edge rusher using No. 8 pick
Trade proposal adds three-time 1,000 yard wide receiver for Bryce Young
Panthers urged to take a swing on former All-Pro weapon for Bryce Young
Panthers' under the radar free agent signing named a 'game-changer'