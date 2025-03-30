Panthers predicted to roll dice on talented but inconsistent edge in Round 1
There are no sure things in the NFL draft. Even slam-dunk number one overall picks like Cam Newton and Peyton Manning are one in a million as far as college prospects go - and the transition to the highest level of the game can flush out even the most-talented players in the country.
That's bad news for the Carolina Panthers, because they're going to need at least two very strong draft classes in a row if they're going to become a contender again anytime soon. Heading into the stretch run before the 2025 NFL draft, it seems the Panthers are "obsessed" with upgrading their defense, with rampant speculation that they're fixated on one of two Georgia edge rushers.
Jalon Walker is a popular mock pick for Carolina with the 8th overall pick, but he's been surpassed by his teammate Mykel Williams, who goes to the Panthers at that spot in a new mock draft from CBS Sports.
"The Panthers badly need a pass rusher, and they have their choice of everyone not named Abdul Carter. In this mock, they take the uber-talented but inconsistent Mykel Williams out of Georgia."
Williams (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) earns points for his size, frame and long arms, but his production in college is not exactly what you'd hope for from a top-10 overall pick. In 40 games with the Bulldogs he totaled just 14 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss. The scouting report on Williams mentions a poor get-off and no true go-to move as negatives.
For what it's worth Pro Football Focus has given Williams respectable but not spectacular marks, grading him out at 71.5 overall, 78.7 overall and 78.4 overall the last three years. In 2024 they gave him a just-barely-better-than-average 70.7 pass rush grade, but a solid 82.9 in run defense.
Williams might very well turn out to be a star at the next level, but we'd prefer if the Panthers wait to address their edge need on Day 2. In that first round they should be going after the best pass-catcher on the board, whether it's a wide receiver or a tight end - preferably the top-ranked TE prospect in this class, Penn State's Tyler Warren.
That would at least give them a near-guaranteed upgrade to improve Bryce Young's skill group. There are plenty of solid edge prospects in this class to still land a good one in the second or third round.
