3 positions the Carolina Panthers should still address in free agency
Usually, a 5-12 showing is certainly no cause for celebration. In the case of the Carolina Panthers, it does offer a glimmer of hope. It’s not how the team started in 2024, but how it seemed to come together by the end of the season.
Much of it was due to the play of their second-year quarterback, who seemed rejuvenated after being benched very early in the season. Hardly any of it had to do with the defense, which was historically bad and has been the main focus of general manager’s Dan Morgan’s work this offseason.
The Panthers’ offseason has gotten off to a solid start, but there’s plenty more than needs to be done. The club has the eighth overall pick in this year’s draft, and a total of nine choices overall. On the other hand, Morgan may want to invest into a few more veterans, especially when it comes aiding quarterback Bryce Young.
Safety: Justin Simmons
He is spent just one season in the NFC South, but comes off a solid campaign for Raheem Morris’s club. Last offseason, the Denver Broncos cast aside two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons after eight seasons with the franchise. He didn’t wind up joining the Atlanta Falcons until mid-August, and signed a one-year contract with the club.
Simmons played and started in 16 games, and finished seventh on the club with 62 tackles, to go along with a pair of interceptions, and seven passes defensed. Veteran Xavier Woods signed with the Titans after leading the Panthers with 119 tackles in 2024. The ball-hawking Simmons could pair with newcomer Tre’von Moehrig (Raiders).
Wide receiver: Brandin Cooks
He's coming off an injury-shortened season which saw him limited to 10 games in his second year with the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks has certainly gotten around. The former first-round draft choice of the New Orleans Saints in 2014 has played for a total of five franchises in 11 seasons, and reached those teams all via trades. So, for the first time in his productive career, he hits the free-agent market.
The steady pro has amassed 710 receptions for 9,532 yards and 60 touchdowns. Canales has a very reliable veteran wideout in Adam Thielen, and the Panthers have some promising big-play wideouts. However, Cooks would off a little of both to Young.
Tight end: Mo Alie-Cox
For nine years, the Carolina Panthers had the luxury of quite the security blanket in tight end Greg Olsen. During his days with the franchise, he totaled 524 catches for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler was obviously a big part of the offense, and certainly made life easier for Cam Newton.
This past season, 2024 fourth-round pick Ja’Tavion Sanders finished third on the team with 33 catches, good for 342 yards and one score. All told, Panthers’ tight ends totaled only 60 receptions in 2024, three for touchdowns. Mo Alie-Cox has been a key red zone target (15 TDs) in seven seasons with the Colts. He has high grades from PFF in terms as a run- and pass-blocker.
