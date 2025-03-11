All Panthers

Panthers quickly addressed all aspects of NFL’s worst defense in 2024

General manager Dan Morgan was busy on Monday agreeing to deal with four players that should have an immediate impact on every aspect of the defense

Russell Baxter

Nov 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (95) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (95) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images / Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images
In this story:

The numbers are somewhat memorable, namely because a few of those statistics were so historically bad. In 2024, the Carolina Panthers allowed 534 points, the most in a single season in NFL annals. The team allowed a total of 6,877 yards of offense, the second-most ever. Carolina gave up 3,057 yards rushing, the third-most in league history. Yes, all of these numbers were assisted by the fact that NFL teams now play 17 regular-season games, but this Panthers’ defense was horrible no matter how you slice it.

General manager Dan Morgan wasted little time on Monday once the “legal tampering” period began at 12:00 pm ET, and he took a very direct approach when it came to adding players to coordinator Ejiro Evero’s troubled unit.

He added Raiders’ safety Tre’von Moehrig to the defensive backfield. Carolina allowed a league-high 35 touchdown passes this past season. On a side note, the club did not allow promising cornerback Mike Jackson hit the free-agent market, and 2024 Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn got a new deal.

Patrick Jones II
Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Morgan signed reserve outside linebacker Patrick Jones away from the Vikings. In 15 games, he totaled 39 tackles and a career-best seven sacks. That latter total would have led the Panthers in ’24, a team that managed only 32 quarterback traps—tied for the third-fewest in the NFL.

There was that aforementioned run defense, which was dead last in the league. Carolina added a pair of big bodies up front to team with Derrick Brown. The newcomers are Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton, worthwhile pickups from the Rams and Chiefs, respectively.

All four deals become officials on Wednesday at 4:00 pm ET. It’s interesting to note that Morgan has done nothing yet when it comes to adding to the offensive side of the ball. That could certainly come in time, but there is obviously a determination to fix what ails the Panthers most.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers among landing spots for 25-TD WR from NFC heavyweight

2025 NFL draft scenario has major trade between Panthers, Cowboys

Continuity could make Panthers  top-10 offensive line even better

Underrated edge rusher thrown out as possible Panthers target

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.