Panthers quickly addressed all aspects of NFL’s worst defense in 2024
The numbers are somewhat memorable, namely because a few of those statistics were so historically bad. In 2024, the Carolina Panthers allowed 534 points, the most in a single season in NFL annals. The team allowed a total of 6,877 yards of offense, the second-most ever. Carolina gave up 3,057 yards rushing, the third-most in league history. Yes, all of these numbers were assisted by the fact that NFL teams now play 17 regular-season games, but this Panthers’ defense was horrible no matter how you slice it.
General manager Dan Morgan wasted little time on Monday once the “legal tampering” period began at 12:00 pm ET, and he took a very direct approach when it came to adding players to coordinator Ejiro Evero’s troubled unit.
He added Raiders’ safety Tre’von Moehrig to the defensive backfield. Carolina allowed a league-high 35 touchdown passes this past season. On a side note, the club did not allow promising cornerback Mike Jackson hit the free-agent market, and 2024 Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn got a new deal.
Morgan signed reserve outside linebacker Patrick Jones away from the Vikings. In 15 games, he totaled 39 tackles and a career-best seven sacks. That latter total would have led the Panthers in ’24, a team that managed only 32 quarterback traps—tied for the third-fewest in the NFL.
There was that aforementioned run defense, which was dead last in the league. Carolina added a pair of big bodies up front to team with Derrick Brown. The newcomers are Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton, worthwhile pickups from the Rams and Chiefs, respectively.
All four deals become officials on Wednesday at 4:00 pm ET. It’s interesting to note that Morgan has done nothing yet when it comes to adding to the offensive side of the ball. That could certainly come in time, but there is obviously a determination to fix what ails the Panthers most.
