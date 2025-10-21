Analyst declares no NFL DT playing better than Panthers' star Derrick Brown
He was the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Auburn University defensive tackle Derrick Brown was a steady performer for the team during his first four seasons—missing only one game over that span.
Brown was simply tremendous in 2023. He finished second on the team with 103 tackles, to go along with a pair of sacks, one interception, and seven passes defensed.
Of course, the 2024 season for Brown ended in Week 1 in 2024. The Carolina Panthers' defense never recovered from his absence. The Panthers allowed the most total yards and most rushing yards in the league. The team gave up 534 points—the most in a single season in NFL annals.
Brown is back, and in more ways than one. He’s on course for another Pro Bowl campaign, and perhaps even higher honors. Seven games into 2025, he’s sixth on the club with 26 tackles, totaled a team-high three sacks and seven quarterback hits. He’s second on the Panthers with five passes defensed, and has certainly impressed NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger.
The proof is in the pudding. Look at the Panthers’ defense seven weeks into the season. Led by Brown, as well as a number of general manager Dan Morgan’s offseason additions, Carolina now ranks seventh in the league in total defense. Ejiro Evero’s unit is eighth vs. the run. During the team’s current three-game winning streak, the Panthers have allowed a total of 131 yards rushing. In 2024, Evero’s defense allowed a stunning 179.8 yards per game on the ground.
Finally, only Cleveland’s Maliek Collins (89.8) has a higher grade than Brown (89.6) from Pro Football Focus when it comes to interior defenders. He’s also fourth when it comes to run-stopping, and sixth in terms of pass rush. It’s quite the start for a performer who could be in contention for Pro Bowl and All-Pro accolades, and other awards as well.
