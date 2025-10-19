Derrick Brown leads revived defense, 4 other things to know about Panthers vs. Jets
The last time the Carolina Panthers strung together three consecutive wins was in 2021 when they opened the season 3-0. That was also the last year that this franchise had a winning record at any point during the season.
Dave Canales’s 3-3 squad is coming off exhilarating wins at home over the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys. Carolina gave up their share of points and yards, but outlasted both clubs for a pair of three-point victories. Now they look to make it three wins in a row and to do that, they must come up with their first road victory of 2025.
Enter the New York Jets, the only winless team in the league entering Week 7. Justin Fields has been under siege by opposing defenses running back. Breece Hall has had a nice year, but the bottom line is that the team is now finding ways to lose. Can they end their misery this Sunday against the visiting Panthers?
Panthers vs. Jets History
The Panthers are in the midst of their 31st NFL season. They began play in 1995, and the expansion franchise lost its first five games. The New York Jets traveled to Memorial Stadium in Week 6. Keyed by linebacker Sam Mills’s 36-yards interception return for a touchdown, the Panthers came away with the first victory in franchise history, 26-15.
Carolina owns a 5-3 edge in this series and has prevailed in the last three meeting, the latest a 19-14 win at home in 2021. The Panthers’ last road game in this setting resulted in a 35-27 victory in 2017.
Jets’ Passing Attack Has Been a Liability
Panthers’ running back Rico Dowdle suddenly ranks fifth in the league with 472 rushing yards. This week, Chuba Hubbard is expected back after missing the last two games. Only the Falcons, Bills, and Commanders are averaging more rushing yards per game this season. Meanwhile, the Jets’ defense is just 23rd in the league vs. the run.
The winless Jets enter Week 7 with the fewest passing yards per game in the league. It’s hardly surprising when you consider that last Sunday at London, quarterback Justin Fields threw for 45 yards but was sacked nine times by the Broncos for 55 yards in losses. The team finished with minus-10 yards passing and failed to score a touchdown.
Panthers’ Rookie OLB Nic Scourton Bears Watching
Carolina’s pass rush has totaled an NFL-low five sacks. Third-round pick Princely Umanmielen got the team’s first QB trap of the season at Arizona in Week 2. With Patrick Jones II out for the rest of the year, rookie Nic Scourton is expected to make his third start in 2025. He could have a big afternoon harassing Justin Fields.
Glenn’s team needs a big outing from running back Breece Hall as the Jets’ offense figures to be without wideout Garrett Wilson. Hall has totaled 560 yards from scrimmage but has yet to find the end zone. He faces an improving Carolina defense that limited Miami (19) and Dallas (31) to a combined 50 yards rushing the last two weeks.
