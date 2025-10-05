Analyst predicts another dismal line from Bryce Young vs. bad Dolphins defense
Thanks to another poor start to the season, the Carolina Panthers once again find themselves on the ropes heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Even though Miami is one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, they're favored by a couple points for today's game.
The Panthers need to beat the Dolphins this week and then follow it up with another win over the Dallas Cowboys next week. That would improve their record to 3-3, which is the only way they'll have a realistic chance to even compete for a Wild Card spot in the second half of the season.
It would help if Bryce Young could find his rhythm against these two atrocious defenses - and some think he's a strong sleeper candidate this week. However, at least one analyst is betting against it.
Here's Pro Football Network projecting another dismal line for Young in today' game.
"Young is projected to score 13.9 fantasy points in PPR formats. We project Young to throw for 189 yards and 0.9 passing touchdowns with 0.7 interceptions. Young could also add 18 rushing yards and 0.2 rushing touchdowns on the ground.
Obviously that's not the kind of production you want from your starting fantasy QB, and it's far short of what the Panthers are hoping for, as well.
Unfortunately, so far this season Young has really only looked like the sharp version of himself he was at the tail end of the 2024 campaign in one half against the Arizona Cardinals. He finished that game wth 328 passing yards and three touchdowns.
However, for the rest of this year Young has regressed and hasn't posted more than 154 passing yards in his three other starts so far.
Facing Miami does at least represent an opportunity to turn things around, though. The Dolphins rank second in most fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this year, and the Cowboys are first.
Young may not be getting much help from his head coach, offensive line, run game or wide receivers, but if he can't post some big numbers over these next two weeks there's a decent chance that his time in Carolina will be coming to an end soon.
