Fantasy Football: Why Bryce Young is among NFL's top Week 5 sleepers
The results have not been there for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young so far this season. However, he's too talented to go five weeks without enjoying a single impressive game. Young seems due for a big performance, and it would come at exactly the right time this weekend against Miami.
Through four games Young's high water mark came in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, which started off brutally with two turnovers in his first two drives. However, Young led a valiant comeback attempt in the second half, and wound up finishing the game with 328 passing yards and three TDs.
That's the kind of line that fans should probably expect to see from Young on Sunday. Gary Davenport at Bleacher Report has named Young one of his fantasy football sleepers for Week 5.
"Outside one big performance in garbage time against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, Young has essentially been invisible statistically this season. But the Panthers rolled the Atlanta Falcons in their last home game, and no team in the AFC has surrendered more fantasy points to quarterbacks than the Dolphins."
Not only does the Dolphins defense not get to the quarterback much (they have eight sacks through four games), they don't cover well on the back end, either.
Their secondary has taken a long fall since peaking as one of the NFL's best a few years ago. Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey are gone and thei current corners represent a significant dropoff.
That should mean that Young can air the ball out to rookies Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr, who will be joining the lineup for the first time in his career.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers announce more bad injury news among 9 roster moves
Dismal Bryce Young stat raises questions about future with Panthers
NFL evaluator shares brutally honest take on Bryce Young's performance
Panthers have 2 of the NFL's top 15 rookies, one’ a pleasant surprise