Analyst slaps concerning label on Panthers QB Bryce Young after Week 4 showing
It’s been another fascinating week of action in the National Football League, and there’s two more games to go. On Monday night, the Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals are in Denver to battle the Broncos.
On Sunday, there were a total of 13 contests. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports picked three winners and three losers from those games. The Carolina Panthers were on the very wrong end of a 42-13 score at Foxborough on Sunday, and third-year quarterback Bryce Young was amongst Benjamin’s three losers following a disappointing performance.
“Young led the Carolina Panthers to a blowout win in Week 3, but even in that contest, the former No. 1 overall draft pick struggled to show up through the air. It was more of the same—and much worse—against the New England Patriots on Sunday, when Young’s squad easily won the time-of-possession battle but mustered fewer than 200 total yards passing.”
Panthers’ QB Bryce Young looked very ordinary vs. the Patriots
The third-year pro hit on exactly 60.0 percent of his throws for 150 yards and one score. He was sacked once and did not fumble. For the season, Young has thrown for just 753 yards (188.3 yards per game), and has completed a so-so 60.4 percent of his passes. While he has not committed a turnover in his last two outings, it’s worth noting that he’s thrown for less than 200 yards in three of his four appearances this season.
“Coach Dave Canales once again defended his young quarterback after the loss to fall to 1-3,” added Benjamin, “but it's basically been the same story for years here: Young has fight but precious little passing juice.”
It’s hard to argue the point. In the team’s final three games in 2024, Young threw for a combined seven scores and ran for three touchdowns while not committing a turnover. He totaled 612 yards through the air and hit on 64.8 percent of his passes. There have been few signs of that kind of play so far this season.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers tumble in power rankings after reality check loss
Studs & duds for the Panthers’ humiliating Week 4 loss to the Patriots
Bryce Young’s opening drive numbers point to big Panthers problem
Panthers insider questions lineup decision from HC Dave Canales