Bryce Young’s strong second-half showing in 2024 hasn't quite carried over into '25
Talk about getting off to a forgettable start? On Carolina’s third play from scrimmage on Sunday afternoon at Arizona, Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young faced 3rd-and-7 on his own 30-yard-line. He dropped back to pass but couldn’t evade Cardinals’ edge rusher Josh Sweat. He sacked Young, the ball came out and when it was all said and done, Arizona’s Zaven Collins had a three-yard fumble return for a touchdown and the Cards would be off to a 7-0 lead just 1:13 into the game.
It didn’t get any better on the Panthers’ second series. A drive would reach the 50-yard-line and on 3rd-and-12, Young was pressured, threw the ball as he was hit, and outside linebacker Baron Browning had an interception. That turnover would result in an Arizona field goal and Dave Canales’s club was down 10-0 with less than 10 minutes into the game.
The Panthers would eventually fall behind 27-3 in the latter stages of the third quarter before Canales’s club staged a rally. Carolina would score the final 19 points of the game thanks to three touchdown passes by Young, a pair to Hunter Renfrow and one to Chuba Hubbard. The Panthers would get a chance to complete the comeback, but a fourth-down sack on Young by Calais Campbell with less than 30 seconds to play sealed the deal for Jonathan Gannon’s club, 27-22.
Panthers' QB Bryce Young has looked shaky two games into 2025
So what has happened to the quarterback who overcame an early season benching in 2024 and looked to be coming into his own? Young finished Sunday afternoon with career-bests in 55 passing attempts and 35 completions, throwing for 328 yards and those three aforementioned scores. But he was sacked three times and turned over the ball twice.
In his final 10 appearances in 2024, Young threw 15 touchdown passes, ran for five scores, but turned over the ball a so-so eight times. In fact, go back to the final three games a year ago. Young threw for a combined 612 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception. He ran for 100 yards and three TDs, and did not lose a fumble. Two weeks into 2025, there have been 482 yards through the air, 42 yards on the ground, three touchdown passes and five turnovers.
Granted, the Panthers have played on the road each of the first two weeks, but Young has looked anything but settled during Carolina’s latest 0-2 start.
