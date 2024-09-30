Andy Dalton, Shaq Thompson posted highest PFF grades for Panthers in Week 4
The Carolina Panthers lost to the Cinncinati Bengals at home on Sunday, 34-24. While the loss did drop them to 1-3 in the standings, it was nevertheless encouraging game in a lot of ways. For one thing, they're getting better results at the quarterback position (at least in QBR) than they have at any time since Cam Newton's 2013 season.
They're also running the ball better than they have in years, their offensive line is arguably among the best in the NFL and they have at least a couple of capable wide receivers on their roster. All together, it's really not a bad picture, at least on that side of the ball. Let's see what we can learn from this week's Pro Football Focus grades for Carolina. Here are the big takeaways for Week 4.
Andy Dalton paces Panthers offense
The highest-graded player on offense this week for the Panthers was starting quarterback Andy Dalton, who posted a 79.1 overall grade, including an 80.6 in passing. Dalton had to deal with at least four drops, but he still managed to post a line of 220 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception that really wasn't his fault. The advanced stats agree that Dalton is balling right now, as his QBR is second-best in the league behind Josh Allen.
Running back Miles Sanders (73.4) rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (72.7), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (71.5) and running back Chuba Hubbard (69.5) rounded out the top-five on offense. The worst grade for Carolina's offensive unit this week was tight end Tommy Tremble, who posted a 45.2 overall grade, brought down by a 45.9 in passing and a 52.5 in run blocking. Wide receivers Jonathan Mingo (52.3) and David Moore (54.5) were also near the bottom.
Shaq Thompson leads Panthers defense
On the other side of the ball, veteran inside linebacker Shaq Thompson posted the highest overall grade at 79.5. He earned a particularly high mark in coverage, coming in at a team-best 77.6. Unfortunately, Thompson also suffered a torn achilles late in the game, so his season is over. Jadeveon Clowney (69.1), DJ Johnson (67.4), Jaycee Horn (66.8) were also among the leaders for Carolina's defense this week.
Recently-signed defensive end Charles Harris had the worst grade for this unit, poting a 38.7 overall grade. What did him in were atrocious grades in tackling (25.9) and coverage (29.2). Troy Hill, Nick Thurman and LaBryan Ray were also circling the drain with their defensive grades.
Feleipe Franks leads special teams again
Tight end Feleipe Franks may have dropped the Panthers' ill-advised fake punt in the third quarter, but he still posted the highest special teams grade (78.5) for the team this week. Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jon Rhattigan posted their lowest special teams grade (32.7).
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Andy Dalton’s second-straight strong game not enough for Panthers
Diontae Johnson headlines studs for Panthers from loss to Bengals
What the Panthers had to say after their loss to Joe Burrow, Bengals
Shaq Thompson injury: What it means for Carolina Panthers defense