Austin Corbett comments on Carolina Panthers' communication issues
A curious trend unfolded in last week's season opener for the Carolina Panthers. Time and time again they ran the play clock down to the very last second before the ball was snapped. At first we assumed it was intentional - however questionable shrinking the game against Jacksonville might be.
As it continued to happen it became clear that there were some communication issues going on with the playcalls. Head coach Dave Canales later told reporters that the late snaps were partially his own fault and partially on Bryce Young for not relaying the calls quick enough to his teammates.
Center Austin Corbett doubled down on that line, telling Joe Person at the Athletic that the clock issues were a total team failure.
“It was absolutely off. It was slow. It was ugly. It was disappointing, whatever adjectives you want to throw in there behind it... Microphone went out a couple times. Play getting in, everybody listening, cueing in. (It was) everybody, put it that way.”
It's possible Corbett is just covering for his coach and his quarterback, but he had plenty of his own problems unrelated to the late calls. Far too many of Corbett's snaps were wildly off-target. To his credit, Young was able to corral most of them without turning the ball over.
Corbett also has issues with pass protection, earning a 27.7 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, which was the lowest for any starting Panthers offensive lineman.
The Panthers do have other options on the bench, for what it's worth. Last season Cade Mays started eight games at center after Corbett went down with an elbow injury. Brady Christensen also has experience at center.
If the snap issues and pass protection problems for Corbett continue, Canales has to at least consider giving the ball to somebody else.
