All Panthers

Austin Corbett comments on Carolina Panthers' communication issues

The Panthers' starting center spread the blame around.

Tim Weaver

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) and center Austin Corbett (63) celebrate a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at EverBank Stadium.
Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) and center Austin Corbett (63) celebrate a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at EverBank Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

A curious trend unfolded in last week's season opener for the Carolina Panthers. Time and time again they ran the play clock down to the very last second before the ball was snapped. At first we assumed it was intentional - however questionable shrinking the game against Jacksonville might be.

As it continued to happen it became clear that there were some communication issues going on with the playcalls. Head coach Dave Canales later told reporters that the late snaps were partially his own fault and partially on Bryce Young for not relaying the calls quick enough to his teammates.

Center Austin Corbett doubled down on that line, telling Joe Person at the Athletic that the clock issues were a total team failure.

“It was absolutely off. It was slow. It was ugly. It was disappointing, whatever adjectives you want to throw in there behind it... Microphone went out a couple times. Play getting in, everybody listening, cueing in. (It was) everybody, put it that way.”

It's possible Corbett is just covering for his coach and his quarterback, but he had plenty of his own problems unrelated to the late calls. Far too many of Corbett's snaps were wildly off-target. To his credit, Young was able to corral most of them without turning the ball over.

Corbett also has issues with pass protection, earning a 27.7 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, which was the lowest for any starting Panthers offensive lineman.

The Panthers do have other options on the bench, for what it's worth. Last season Cade Mays started eight games at center after Corbett went down with an elbow injury. Brady Christensen also has experience at center.

If the snap issues and pass protection problems for Corbett continue, Canales has to at least consider giving the ball to somebody else.

Austin Corbett
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Austin Corbett #63 of the Carolina Panthers looks over the New Orleans Saints defense during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. / (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

  - Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

ESPN analyst breaks down what went wrong with Bryce Young Week 1

Panthers vs. Cardinals: Experts share predictions for Week 2 matchup

PFF dunks on Xavier Legette, doubts first-round value for Panthers

Hunter Renfrow, 2 other vets join Panthers’ injury report for Week 2

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.