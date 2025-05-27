Bold prediction by ESPN writer has Panthers finishing with winning record in 2025
Start the countdown. As of today (Tuesday, May 27), the start of the 2025 NFL season is exactly 100 days away. That’s when the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in the traditional Thursday night prime time opener on September 4.
There’s a lot of time to ponder between now and then as to what may happen when it comes to the league’s 106th season. Hence, ESPN’s Ben Solak came up with a ton of analysis in his latest piece, including 10 bold predictions for 2025. One involved a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2017, hasn’t won a postseason contest since the 2015 NFC title game, and owns a combined 36-80 mark the past seven seasons.
“The Panthers will go 9-8,” proclaimed Solak, somewhat hesitantly. “I’m not even sure I actually believe this, as I have my Bryce Young doubts. But what I like so much about the Panthers is what’s around Young. Dave Canales has the goods and appears to be a future Coach of the Year. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has the goods and appears to be a future head coach. Many recent additions—Robert Hunt, Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan, Tre’von Moehrig, Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, etc.—are players I have liked above consensus, too.”
General manager Dan Morgan and the team were very busy throughout the offseason, and this is a roster with much better talent. The club did prevail in four of its final nine outings in 2024, but the fact remains that the Carolina Panthers have lost 10 more games six consecutive years and haven’t posted a winning season since grabbing a wild-card berth with an 11-5 mark in ’17.
“I’m confident the arrow is pointed up in Carolina,” added Solak. “If there’s anything real in Young’s resurgence, the Panthers should be fighting for a wild-card spot.”
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers defender put on notice for proving numbers can lie
Analyst: Panthers had too many holes to address in one offseason
Panthers named potential trade partner for Cowboys’ INT machine
Panthers projected to draft Ohio State star Caleb Downs in 2026