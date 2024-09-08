Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers are somehow even worse than last season to start off 2024
How they managed to do it we'll never know, but somehow the 2024 Carolina Panthers are even worse than the 2023 Carolina Panthers that went 2-15. At least, that's the first impression we have been given of this team in what's been an absolutely disastrous season opener against the division-rival New Orleans Saints.
Carolina seems pretty poorly-coached in all three phases, but the worst of it is happening at the quarterback position, where Bryce Young has regressed even from the atrocious performances we were treated to in his rookie season. Most of all Young just looks scared out there. He's scared of pressure, he's panicking and he's throwing a lot of turnover-worthy passes. Here's how his very first pass attempt of the game went:
And here's how Carolina's first drive of the second half ended.
In both cases these are unforgivable throws, even for a starter barely out of his rookie year.
The good news is that aside from cornerback Mike Jackson (who's the only guy out there that didn't spend the offseason with Dave Canales coaching him) everybody else on the field looks pretty much just as bad as Bryce.
About halfway through the third quarter the score is 37-3, Saints. And somehow even that doesn't tell the story of how bad it's been.
