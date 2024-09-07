How does Dave Canales prepare for NFL games? Panthers rookie head coach shares his pregame tradition
If you're competing in the NFL in any capacity and you're not amped up before a game then you're in the wrong business. Players always have pregrame routines to get themselves prepared and work on their nerves that are firing fast on game days. Head coaches are no different, sometimes.
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales is one of them, it seems. Even though Canales has been in the league a long time as an assistant, tomorrow will be his very first game as a head coach at this levle, so you can bet he's some strong combination of nervous and excited.
Apparently Canales likes to workout before a game on the field, then he goes up into the coaches box and recites his call sheet out loud. Here's Canales describing his pregame routine on Friday.
Whatever works.
Canales faces a pretty decent challenge in his first game, tomorrow. The Panthers will be visiting the New Orleand Saints, who are favored by four points.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Dave Canales reveals the one thing Panthers must do to beat Saints
NFL expert asks: Will David Tepper be patient with Bryce Young?
Jadeveon Clowney comments on Carolina’s depth on the edge
Bryce Young on his confidence in remade Panthers offensive line