Why Bryce Young is the NFL's top fantasy football sleeper at QB for Week 7
After a shaky start to the season, Bryce Young finally broke through with a strong game from start to finish last week against the Dallas Cowboys.
Facing the worst passing defense in the league, Young racked up 199 passing yards, three touchdowns and a season-best 114.8 passer rating that would have been much higher if not for a Tetairoa McMillan drop that turned into an interception.
For an encore, Young will be facing another soft defense on Sunday against the Jets. Vinnie Iyer at the Sporting News believes he is the best fantasy sleeper at quarterback this week.
"The Jets have allowed a couple of bad fantasy games to QBs, including Josh Allen and Bo Nix. But the Panthers' offense comes in hot picking apart back-to-back defenses and now Tetairoa McMillan is finally a scoring force for Young. He's worth a cheap stream for managers missing Allen on a bye in Week 7."
There's a lot to like about this matchup. The Jets are even more hopeless than usual this season, coming in with the only winless record in the league. They're also particularly inept against quarterbacks, giving up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this year.
Young is also getting a big boost this week with the expected return of Jalen Coker to the lineup for the first time this season.
All that being said, there is reason for concern. The biggest one is that Young's splits on the road are far worse than they are in home games.
Young's woeful road numbers include a career 1-17 record, and 18/14 TD-INT ratio, and an anemic 4.96 adjusted yards gained per pass attempt.
The thing that would help Young most would be a third-straight monster game from Rico Dowdle, who's put up over 200 yards from scrimmage each of the last two games while Chuba Hubbard has been out with a calf injury. With Hubbard expected to return, the Panthers shouldn't hestitate to continue giving Dowdle a heavy workload.
