Bryce Young continuing to work out ‘kinks’ in game, moves up in NFL QB rankings
The Carolina Panthers have a chance to upset a heavyweight contender on Sunday when the Buffalo Bills come to visit. They'll have to do it without their dynamic young starting quarterback, though.
After suffering a high ankle sprain in the third quarter last week against the Jets, Bryce Young did not practice this week and is officially listed as doubtful. That paves the way for veteran backup Andy Dalton to start against the Bills.
While it's an unfortunate setback, it's still only a minor roadblock in Young's journey. There have been some hiccups, but overall Young has steadily been on the rise since returning to the starting lineup in the middle of the 2024 season after getting benched for six weeks.
In Nick Shook's latest quarterback power rankings from NFL.com, Young came in at No. 21, up one spot from last week.
NFL.com ranks Bryce Young QB21
"Bryce Young is consistently showing off his passing ability while working through a tendency to briefly panic when his first read isn't instantly open. Fortunately, Young is being afforded time to navigate the pocket and is no longer being suffocated by opposing pass rushes. He's allowed to work out these kinks, and he's also permitted to keep feeding Tetairoa McMillan."
This is a fair ranking for now considering how Young's season has played out so far. We know that he has a higher ceiling than this, though - because he finished last year in the top 10.
As Shook mentioned, there are still some kinks to work out. Young is making progress, though - especially in the critical turnovers department. After coughing up three interceptions and two lost fumbles in his first two starts, Young has played much cleaner ball overall - a bad first quarter against Miami being the only real exception.
Young also needs to show more poise when his first read isn't there immediately, but it's difficult to be too tough on him given how inconsistent Carolina's receivers have been at creating separation.
We did see a break-through performance last week from 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, who finally put up the kind of numbers (nine catches, 92 yards, 1 TD) you'd expect from a first-rounder. If Legette can be relied on to start producing regularly it will take a ton of pressure off of Young, who thus far has only had Tetairoa McMillan to lean on.
Young will sit out this week and is unlikely to return against Green Bay, but there's a good chance we will see him back on the field in Week 10 when the Panthers host the Saints.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
A player that the Carolina Panthers could definitely use requests a trade
Evidence continues to mount for Rico Dowdle to take Panthers’ RB1 role
Panthers vs. Bills picks: Experts share their predictions for Week 8 game
Carolina comes up ‘logical’ landing spot for former Pro Bowl tight end