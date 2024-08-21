Bryce Young says Panthers coaches 'know what they're doing' on plan for preseason
So far Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has not played a single snap this preseason. Through two games the team has stubbornly refused to play Young or any other of their projected starters, instead using these games as an opportunity to evaluate the younger players who are fighting for a spot on the roster and those who are competing in position battles.
While fans are generally not happy about that state of affairs, head coach Dave Canales doesn't seem to be sweating it - and neither does the most-important player on the team. Here's what Young had to say about the decision to play or not to play during the preseason, per Cassidy Hill at the team website.
"Obviously, (the coaches) manage the team, they know what they're doing, so, for me and for us, we trust whatever it is that they want to do and whatever their coaches calls are, we're going to be ready for that."
Canales has not yet made the decision whether to play the starters in Saturday's preseason finale on the road against the Buffalo Bills. For their part, the Bills will not be playing Josh Allen or any of their own starters.
