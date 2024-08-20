Panthers announce 10 roster moves heading into last week of 2024 NFL preseason
Prior to Tuesday's practice, the Carolina Panthers made a series of moves, including cutting ties with a few players who flashed in the team's first two preseason games.
Signed: RB Jaden Shirden, WR Sam Pinckney, CB Chris Wilcox, CB Quandre Mosely, CB Willie Drew.
Placed on IR: QB Jake Luton, CB Anthony Brown.
Waived: WR Tavyion Robinson, RB Dillon Johnson, CB Lamar Jackson.
According to head coach Dave Canales, Luton had something in his arm that he is dealing with, but didn't go into specifics. Lamar Jackson was someone that had received a lot of praise throughout the course of training camp and was viewed by many to be in the conversation for a roster spot.
Maybe the most puzzling move is waiving running back Dillon Johnson after rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in Saturday's game against the New York Jets. Johnson's touchdown put an end to a 15 quarter touchdown drought for the Panthers, dating back to the game against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Eve.
It is, however, a second chance for guys like Shirden and Drew, who spent most of training camp with the Panthers.
“It’s huge," Canales said about this upcoming week of practice leading into the preseason finale. "These opportunities, we hold them with the highest regard as a coaching staff, certainly the players do too. We go into all these games with a gameplan, we treat these games serious because as we know this is an opportunity for these guys for their careers whether it’s here or somewhere else. We have to regard every practice the same way. Today and tomorrow, these are full padded practices and we’re playing ball not outside of tackling each other to the ground. We use all of it to evaluate. But the games, to be able to refocus when you’re tired, to refocus after a great play, to refocus after a poor play, that tells us so much about the resilience and character of these players. I want the decisions to be hard. I don’t want them to be so crystal clear.”
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers updated 53-man roster projections for 2024 season
Takeaways from PFF grades for Panthers’ preseason loss to the Jets
Will Panthers play Bryce Young, starters vs. Bills in preseason finale?
Cam Newton feels betrayed by former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera