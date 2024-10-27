Bryce Young finally throws his first touchdown pass of the 2024 NFL season
The Carolina Panthers leaned heavily on the run game in their first drive against a lethal Denver Broncos defense, but they needed their number one overall draft pick to finish it off and punch the ball into the end zone.
Starting at quarterback for the first time since Week 2, Bryce Young has at least temporarily managed to shake off his ghosts and lead a scoring drive. Facing a third and goal with a long way to go, Young made a quick decision in the pocket, finding rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette for a touchdown. Watch.
Bryce Young throws first TD of 2024
Give an assist to running backs Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders, who the Panthers have apparently decided to showcase today in order to boost his trade value. Together they combined for 45 yards from scrimmage on that opening drive.
Carolina leads 7-0 with about two minutes to go in the first quarter.
