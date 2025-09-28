Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn & Derrick Brown sound the same note on Panthers' loss
"Victory has a hundred fathers, but failure is an orphan." So said Sunshine before he got shot up by Jackie Aprile Jr. and his idiot friends - and so might say any Carolina Panthers fan who's been subjected to seven straight years of failures, going on eight.
While there are a whole lot of problems for the Panthers right now - it's not difficult to point out what the most-pressing issue is. When a team fails in all three phases and routinely gets blown out by teams that aren't going to get anywhere near the Super Bowl, the fault is on the head coach. In other words, the Panthers are suffering from a distinct lack of parenthood.
Head coach Dave Canales admitted as much in his post-game press conference, taking the blame for today's 42-13 loss to the Patriots. However, several of his players had a different take, including starting quarterback Bryce Young.
Star cornerback Jaycee Horn sounded a similar note when he was asked who was to blame for Carolina's humiliating defeat.
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown also chimed in on this debate, claiming that if the Panthers want to be a "player-led team" then it doesn't matter what the coaches call.
Unfortunately for Brown, Horn and the rest of the talented athletes on this roster, they're nowhere near getting to be a "player-led team," and they desperately need a coach who can not only motivate and prepare them properly every week, but knows how to adjust when things go wrong.
As of yet Dave Canales has not proven he's capable of doing either one consistently. Aside from a few sharp play-calling games against the Chiefs and the Eagles last season he really hasn't done anything at a level you'd expect from an NFL head coach.
Canales and his players can't both be right - and something's gotta give.
