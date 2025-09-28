Bryce Young slamming his helmet again as Panthers get clobbered by Patriots
Just in case you thought the Carolina Panthers might be something after beating the Atlanta Falcons 30-0 last week, they have dispelled any doubts about their identity with today's performance on the road against the New England Patriots. Late in the third quarter they trail by a score of 35-6.
In Weeks 1-2 it was the offense that couldn't do anything right, while Carolina's defense did an admirable job of competing despite being put in bad spots. This week the story is a total implosion in all three phases, as the Panthers have been destroyed on offense, defense and special teams.
The situation has devolved to the point that for the second time this season starting quarterback Bryce Young has been spotted slamming his helmet on the sidelines.
In Young's defense, he's not getting much help from offensive playcaller, head coach Dave Canales. His offensive line isn't doing a great job of protecting him, either - and the Panthers' wide receiver corps has certainly had better days.
All that being said, Young has looked much better himself. He's missed rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan on a few deep shots, which might be the source of this helmet-slamming frustration. Young is currently 15/26 for 129 yards, one touchdown, no picks and an 83.7 passer rating.
A better playcaller and head coach would certainly help Young, who was as impressive as any quarterback in the nation when Nick Saban was on his sideline. However, it may be a case of the leap between the college game and the NFL could simply be too big for Young no matter who his coach is.
