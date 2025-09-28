Patriots Dominate Panthers: Five Key Takeaways
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As contemporary author Zig Ziglar once said, “What defines us is not whether we fall … rather, we are defined by how well we rise after falling."
While Ziglar’s quote may seem a bit melodramatic when set as a backdrop of a Week 4 football game in the NFL, it may be interestingly appropriate as it relates to the New England Patriots 42-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium.
Quarterback Drake Maye, in what may have been his best game as a pro, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, while running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Antonio Gibson each contributed rushing scores. However, the story of the day was cornerback/punt returner Marcus Jones, who returned three punts for 167 yards and one touchdown — sparking New England’s route of the Panthers, as well as their return to .500.
In that vein, here are five takeaways from New England’s second win of the season, and the first home victory for Mike Vrabel as Patriots head coach.
Drake Maye is “Him”
While New England’s Week 4 victory may Be better defined by the term “complete team effort,” New England continues to gain more confidence in its starter with each passing week. Maye turned in another solid performance by completing 14-of-17 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s dominant victory. He also ran for 11 yards with one rushing score. Overall, the 23-year-old protected the football, showcased his ability to rush for the first down and made plays all over the field give his team the chance to earn the win. The Patriots did so against the Panthers in Week 4 thanks largely in part to Maye’s efforts. In short, the game is beginning to slow down for New England’s third overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft — a fact which should give the remaining teams on the Patriots’ schedule a degree of concern heading into their respective matchups.
Stefon Diggs is Heating Up
Diggs entered Week 4 in search of his first notable state sheet in a Patriots uniform. The two-time All-Pro delivered against the Panthers, logging six catches for 101 yards, his lingers coming on a 33-yard connection with Maye in the second quarter. In the process, he notched his 37th 100-yard game of his career. Diggs’ impeccable route-running skills supplies him with the prowess to find success both before and after the catch. As such, Diggs is forming quite the working relationship with his young quarterback. The veteran wideout still has the above-average burst, along with the speed in his stride, to be a factor in McDaniel’s offensive attack — whether it be horizontally or vertically. With an upcoming prime-time matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 — a team with whom Diggs spent four seasons — the Maryland product may be heating up just in time for a potential “revenge” game on Oct. 5.
Marcus Jones Had a Day … and Then Some
Few, if any, Patriots players had more fun on the field in Week 4 than Jones. Fielding a punt at their own 12-yard line in the first quarter, the Pats’ cornerback and 2022 All-Pro punt returner broke through a sea of defenders to earn an 87-yard return for a touchdown. While the feat was impressive enough at first glance, ESPN’s Mike Reiss was the first to observe that the Patriots had their "punt safe return team on the field based on where the ball was on the field, as they were aware of a possible fake (more defensive line/heavy personnel).” Jones nearly equaled his feat near the conclusion of the second quarter, athletically remaining on his feet for a 61-yard punt return.
Jones finished the day with 167 yards on three punt returns to set a single-game franchise record. His effort topped the 156 punt return yards former Pats’ receiver Mike Haynes had against the Buffalo Bills in 1976. At his core, Jones is a phenomenal athlete, with significant breakaway speed to make him a valuable, and dangerous weapon heading into the heart of the 2025 NFL season.
Spread the Wealth on the Ground
Just one week removed from committing three fumbles as a unit — two of which were attributed to their lead back, the Patriots rushers turned in a more collective effort against the Panthers in Week 4 — looking more comfortable, and thus more effective, in the process.
Starter Rhamondre Stevenson still led all rushers with nine carries for 38 yards. However, rookie TreVeyon Henderson was close behind with 32 yards on seven carries — one of which resulted in his first NFL touchdown. Veteran Antonio Gibson [who was responsible for the other fumble in Week 3] carried six times for 27 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps New England’s most important running back stat was a “zero” in the turnovers column. It will be interesting to see if the Pats use a more even distribution of carries among their trio of running backs in the coming weeks. At the very least, it looked effective against Carolina in Week 4.
Defense Locks Down Strong and Early
After allowing a touchdown on the game’s opening drive, New England’s defense put a decisive lid on the Panthers’ offensive effectiveness for the remainder of the game. The Pats’ preventive unit forced Carolina to punt on their next four first-half drives. Despite taking a 28-6 lead over the Panthers into halftime, New England’s defense did not yield any slack. Carolina turned the ball over on downs in their first series of the second half. Linebacker Jack Gibbens led the team with 12 total tackles (one, for loss) while K’Lavon Chaisson turned in New England’s only sack. In total, the Pats defense held Carolina to converting only five of 14 third downs. With the exception of the opening six, and a late-game touchdown during trivial time, the Patriots defense pitched a shoutout when it counted.
