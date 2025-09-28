ESPN numbers bad news for Chuba Hubbard, Panthers' stagnant run game
The Carolina Panthers may have completely destroyed the Atlanta Falcons last week at home. However, this is far from a dominant team and there's still tons of room for improvement on both sides of the ball. One area they need to get going is their run game, where they rank 25th in rushing yards per game (90.7) so far.
Getting Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle going on the ground would certainly help take pressure off Bryce Young, but the odds are against it happening today given how well the New England Patriots have defended the run this season.
ESPN on Patriots' run defense
"...this isn't Mario ball. Sunday's game won't be either. It'll be won in the trenches, where it'll be strength against strength, as Carolina will want to a run against a New England defense that's allowing only 60.3 rushing yards per game."
It's a two-way street, but to get the rushing attack going the Panthers will have to block for the run better, which they just haven't done as well as they did last season. Through three games PFF has them ranked 15th in run blocking this year.
All together Hubbard is averaging less than four yards per carry and has yet to score a rushing touchdown this season. His longest run is just 14 yards. Hubbard has scored twice as a receiver, though - and that might be the only way he can find the end zone today against New England.
