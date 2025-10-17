What Bryce Young said about Justin Fields' game going into Week 7 matchup
With Brian Callahan becoming the first NFL head coach to get fired this year, it continues a trend of teams dumping their head coach after taking a potential new franchise QB at No. 1 overall in the draft.
That's no fault of Cam Ward, Caleb Williams or Bryce Young, because teams that wind up picking first overall are pretty terrible to begin with - and it's very difficult - close to impossible for inexperienced young quarterbacks to drag a team out of the cellar on their own.
This week the Carolina Panthers will get a look at another quarterback who's becoming a study in what happens to great prospects who wind up going to bad teams and never living up to their potential.
That'll be Justin Fields, who's now on his third team since the Chicago Bears took him at No. 11 overall in the 2021 draft class. As flawed as his game is, he still oozes potential - and you can count Bryce Young among his fans. Here's what he said about Fields earlier this week.
Bryce Young on Justin Fields
To be sure, Fields' numbers are pretty ugly. Heading into Week 7 he ranks 31st in the NFL in QBR (32.1). While he hasn't thrown an interception yet he only has 799 passing yards (29th) and just four touchdown passes (also 29th) to go with three rushing touchdowns.
If Fields ever winds up getting paired with an offensive genius like Sean McVay or Andy Reid he could still do marvelous things.
However, Aaron Glenn is on the other end of the spectrum and there's a good chance he'll be the next coach fired - especially if his Jets can't beat Carolina on Sunday.
It will also say a lot about the Panthers if they lose to the Jets, who come into this week with an 0-6 record.
Much will depend on a toothless Carolina pass rush to finally get going - but it's not getting any easier in that department with Patrick Jones II out for the season.
