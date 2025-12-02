Why the 'upstart' Panthers absolutely can make the playoffs

There are only five weeks remaining in the NFL’s 106th season. All told, 27 of the league’s 32 teams remain in playoff contention. Veteran writer Jeff Chadiha of NFL.com put his focus on seven “bubble teams” and why they have hope entering Week 14 when it comes to reaching the postseason.

One of the seven clubs is the Carolina Panthers, who won’t be taking the field in Week 14. Chadiha used the phrase “the ignorance of youth” when it comes to a franchise looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“The more you watch the Panthers play,” explained Chadiha, “the more it feels like they’re your typical upstart NFL team that doesn’t know what it doesn’t know. The Los Angeles Rams just showed up in Carolina with an impressive record, a quarterback making a strong run at the league MVP award and a six-game winning streak. They wound up leaving with a 31-28 loss after ﻿﻿Matthew Stafford﻿﻿ committed three turnovers and Panthers quarterback ﻿﻿Bryce Young﻿﻿ threw three touchdown passes. Carolina was similarly unfazed when it went to Green Bay in Week 9 and earned a 16-13 win over the Packers.”

Canales’s squad has been a bit inconsistent as of late, but this is a team that has won six of its last nine games after dropping three of its first four contests.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“The Panthers aren’t a complete team by any measure,” added Chadiha. “What they have is enough essential components and some talented coaching to make them a major problem when they’re dialed in. Young has played better in his third year. Running back ﻿﻿Rico Dowdle﻿﻿ has emerged as one of the best free-agent signings of this past offseason. Wide receiver ﻿﻿Tetairoa McMillan﻿﻿, the team’s first-round pick, has become a leading candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year.”

“Then there’s the defense. It’s gone from being one of the worst in the league to a solid unit, and on Sunday, it displayed a knack for timely plays…”

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The latter is an understatement. Stafford entered Sunday’s game with 30 touchdown passes and just four turnovers. On Sunday, he threw an end-zone interception and a pick-six in the first quarter, and lost a fumble on a sack late in the fourth which sealed the Rams’ fate.

“There’s been many times this season,” said Chadiha, “when it felt as if Carolina was a nice story that was going to fade eventually. It’s now time to accept that the Panthers are a good team learning a little more about themselves with each passing week. The lesson they gleaned from the Rams? That they can beat anybody.”

