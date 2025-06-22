NFL pundit points out what Bryce Young is missing compared to Baker Mayfield, Michael Penix Jr.
Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon took a look at the 10 teams in the NFL with the longest current playoff droughts, led by the New York Jets. Their last postseason appearance came in 2010, when Rex Ryan’s club made it all the way to the AFC title game.
The second-longest drought belongs in part to the Carolina Panthers, who along with the rival Falcons haven’t reached the playoffs since 2017, and the Saints aren’t far behind (2020). Gagnon gave his thoughts on each of the 10 teams’ chances of ending its futility, revealing both the good news and bad news.
In regards to Dave Canales’s club, he made it pretty clear that a lot depends on the play of the team’s quarterback. “See above regarding the potentially wide-open NFC South,” explained Gagnon, “and throw in that it’s entirely possible 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young takes a massive step forward in his third season.”
On the other hand, Gagnon takes the opposite point of view as well. “It’s also possible Young fails to do so, as he’s been less than an asset for much of his career to date and, even with Tetairoa McMillan joining the fray, he doesn’t have as much support as (Michael) Penix in Atlanta or Baker Mayfield in Tampa. The NFC South is likely to send just one team to the playoffs, and it’s unlikely to be Carolina.”
It’s a good point in terms of the skill positions, and both the Falcons’ and Buccaneers’ offensive weapons are indeed formidable. Tampa Bay finished third in the league in total offense in 2024, and Atlanta was sixth. Of course, it’s worth noting that Carolina added more than McMillan to its offensive arsenal—signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and running back Rico Dowdle, as well as drafting speedy Jimmy Horn Jr. in the sixth round. Perhaps the Panthers have closed the gap a little more than they are getting credit for.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young lands in inaccurate, disrespectful tier in QB rankings
Carolina veteran safety responds to overblown criticism of his game
Panthers rookie sets sights high on who he wants to sack the most
Former Cowboys RB could be intriguing emergency QB for Panthers