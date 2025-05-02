Despite 'big boost', Bryce Young still in lower-half of NFL QB rankings
Quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers were coming off a miserable 2023. Under new head coach Dave Canales, the first overall pick in ’23 got off to a rocky start this past season. In the span of four-plus months, he would go from forgettable to formidable.
In ugly losses to the Saints and Chargers, Young combined for zero TD passes and was sacked six times. He did run for club’s lone touchdown in the 47-10 loss at New Orleans. However, Canales would sit the second-year pro down after those two games. He took the field in a relief appearance at Washington in Week 7, and then was back in the starting lineup in Week 8 at Denver when veteran Andy Dalton was out with a thumb injury.
The light came on for the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. He would start Carolina’s final 10 games. He connected on 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,104 yards and more than twice as many scores (15) as interceptions (6). He also ran for 223 yards and five touchdowns. Young was sacked 22 times but lost just 2-of-5 fumbles. It was an encouraging finish, to say the least.
Nonetheless, RotoBaller just released its 2025 NFL quarterback rankings. Canales’s field general is a somewhat-disappointing 21st on the list. “Bryce Young received a big boost in the form of Tetairoa McMillan on draft night. McMillan is a big-bodied wide receiver who can run smooth routes. He is not the best separator, but he is a quarterback’s dream as someone who can win 50/50 catches. All of a sudden, Young has solid weapons and a decent offensive line in place.”
Given the way Young played once he retuned to the starting lineup, perhaps he deserves a little higher spot on the list. Then again, if he picks up where he left off in 2024, Young may find a much different number next to his name a year from now.
