Tet McMillan says Bryce Young ‘stood on the table’ for him in draft process
The Carolina Panthers’ defense was the worst in the league this past season. General manager Dan Morgan addressed this unit in a big way in free agency. Many expected the team to add to the defense with the eighth overall pick. The popular choice was 2024 Butkus Award winner Jalon Walker, who could add some pop to the team that’s totaled a combined 59 sacks the past two seasons.
Tetairoa McMillan, welcome to Charlotte.
The standout wide receiver from the University of Arizona was the pick. A year ago, the team used a first-round pick on University of South Carolina wideout Xavier Legette. Despite the fact that the Panthers’ passing attack finished 30th in the league this past season, the selection was somewhat of a surprise.
Panthers’ writer Joseph Person of The Athletic explained that the eighth overall selection on Thursday night got a little help from the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
“Going into Mr. Morgan’s office, going into coach (Dave) Canales’ office and really just sitting on the table for me and telling them, ‘Hey, man, we need to pick this guy,’” explained McMillan. “Although I feel like I did what I needed to do to be in this position, I give credit to Bryce (Young) for vouching for me and ultimately for them taking a chance on me.”
The Panthers’ starting quarterback spent some time with McMillan this offseason. Meanwhile, Canales cut to the chase. “The guy’s a baller. There’s a simple way to look at it when you watch film. The ballers show up, they make plays in big moments and they’re always looking to do something special.”
Considering the Panthers haven’t enjoyed a winning season since 2017, it’s safe to say that the club could use all the special it can get.
