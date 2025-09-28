Panthers WR David Moore injured, carted off after 1 play vs. Patriots
It took exactly one play for karma to catch the Carolina Panthers for sitting rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. for the fourth straight game. On their first snap against the New England Patriots, head coach Dave Canales called a jet sweep for veteran wide receiver David Moore.
The play started out well and Moore managed to run for 12 yards before he was taken down on the sideline. However, while he was being tackled Moore's arm got caught underneath him. After he was slow to get up a timeout was called and the Panthers called for a cart to take Moore off the field.
David Moore carted off
While there's no official word we can probably assume that Moore is done for the day. That knocks the Panthers' wide receiver room down to Tetairoa McMillan, Hunter Renfrow and not a whole lot else for the rest of the game.
Moore's 12-yard run was a good start to the drive, though - and the Panthers took advantage. Canales called a nice mix of passes and runs and Carolina wound up scoring on its first possession, an extremely rare accompishment in the Bryce Young era.
Chuba Hubbard ran for 12 more yards and Young went 4/4, including a touchdown pass to tight end Tommy Tremble to fnish the drive.
Bryce Young-Tommy Tremble TD
Undrafted rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald doinked the extra point though, so the Panthers lead the Patriots 6-0.
