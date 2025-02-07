Bryce Young on why he trusts Dan Morgan to build up the Panthers
During Super Bowl week you get to hear from just about everybody around the NFL, and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is no exception. Yesterday Young made the rounds at media row, including a stop with Kay Adams to talk on her podcast. Along the way, Young was asked about which players he'd like to see the Panthers add. Ever professional, Young deferred the question, saying that it's not his call to make.
That job falls to Carolina's second-year general manager Dan Morgan, who has the considerable task of building the roster up around Young. It sounds like Young trusts Morgan to get that job done. Here's what he had to say.
Bryce Young on Panthers GM Dan Morgan
The first order of business should be improving a defense that allowed more points than any team in NFL history. That will include adding upgrades and depth at all three levels.
Once the defense is taken care of, the Panthers also have to find Young some more weapons at wide receiver. At the moment Adam Thielen is by far their best option, and while he will be returning for the 2025 season he admits that he did seriously consider retiring. That means not only do the Panthers need to add a legitimate WR2, they have to plan for life after Adam Thielen.
