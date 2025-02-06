Star playmaker gets candid on future with Carolina Panthers
At the end of January, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen said that he felt he has some football left in him, which everyone took to mean that he was definitely returning for 2025.
However, that apparently was no guarantee.
Thielen revealed on Thursday that he does indeed plan on playing for the Panthers next season, but that he wasn't entirely sure of it until now.
"I wasn't expecting that to be a headline," Thielen said of the initial statement (via Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website). "I had said after the season, like I just need two weeks to really think about it. And then once I make that decision I'm like, I'm going to do one more year. Then that's my mindset, and here we go. I didn't want to be wishy-washy, like maybe, maybe not."
Thielen played in just 10 games this past season, logging 48 catches for 615 yards and five touchdowns. He was obviously still productive when he was on the field, but a hamstring injury caused him to miss a good chunk of it.
At 34 years old, some wondered if Thielen would even want to return for another year, and there was even some chatter that Carolina could potentially cut the veteran pass-catcher.
But it's looking like Thielen and the Panthers will reunite for 2025.
Still, the two-time Pro Bowler really did almost call it quits.
"I don't think anyone does other than my family," he said of how close he was to retiring. "To prove that, I mean my entire family came to my last game of the season last year because I kind of told them at that point this could be it. I was pretty exhausted, I think I'm to that point where I'm in the middle of the road like a a big part of me wants to keep playing and giving everything I got."
Thielen added that a big part of him wanted to move on and spend time with his family, but that he still had enough competitive juice left to give it another go.
We'll see what Thielen has remaining in the tank next September.
