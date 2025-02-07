Panthers upgrade edge rush with South Carolina prospect in 2025 NFL draft projection
Getting after opposing quarterbacks has been a recent problem for the Carolina Panthers. To see just how big an issue, consider these numbers.
In 2023, the team managed a league-low 27 sacks. There was minimal improvement this past season, as Dave Canales’s club totaled 32 quarterback traps. Do the math and that’s just 59 sacks in 32 contests. This season, the Denver Broncos led the National Football League with 63 sacks. In 2023, that honor belonged to the Baltimore Ravens (60). One year earlier, it was the Philadelphia Eagles (70).
Carolina certainly has pass-rushers on their mind. This season, the club’s top sack artists were veterans Jadeveon Clowney and A’Shawn Robinson, each with 5.5 QB traps. Of course, former first-round pick Brian Burns was dealt to the Giants last offseason. He finished second on his new club with 8.5 sacks.
Justin Melo of The Draft Network likes the idea of the Panthers giving quarterback Bryce Young some more wideout help with the eighth overall pick. In the second round, he suggests addressing the pass rush (analysis via TSN’s Keith Sanchez).
“Kyle Kennard is a fifth-year senior who spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Georgia Tech before transferring to South Carolina for the 2024 season. At South Carolina, Kennard has had his most productive season as a pass rusher and has hit the ground running as one of the most impactful players for a South Carolina program that has played much-better-than-expected football throughout the season. Kennard has showcased his explosiveness, physicality, and high motor, which appear to help set the tone for one of the best defensive fronts in college football. Kennard's relentless motor and effort set the stage for him to be productive in both the run game and as a pass rusher.”
The 6’5”, 250-pound prospect indeed had a breakout year with the Gamecocks in 2024. In 12 games, he finished with 28 tackles, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. You could see the improvement in his final year at Georgia Tech, when he totaled 54 stops, six sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, an interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. In his first three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, he totaled 6.5 sacks.
Kennard may be finding his strides just in time to make the first two rounds of April’s draft very interesting.
