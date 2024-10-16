NFL insider predicts when Bryce Young could start again for the Panthers this year
What the Carolina Panthers do the rest of this season at the quarterback position is the hottest subject of debate among fans. Some seem to think that no matter what Bryce Young should not get another chance to start - at least not this season - thanks to his awful performance in Weeks 1-2.
However, there are others who point out the team isn't doing a whole lot better starting Andy Dalton, who's about to turn 37 years old in a couple of weeks and will not be their franchise QB of the future no matter how he plays for the rest of the 2024 season.
We can debate on Reddit or Twitter all day and not come any closer to knowing anything, though. Let's check in with one of the team's beat reporters and see what they think will happen. In a mailbag column for The Herald Online, Mike Kaye predicted that if the Panthers don't trade Bryce Young, we could see him back in the lineup after the bye week (Week 11).
Mike Kaye on Bryce Young return
"If the Panthers don’t move Young at the deadline, they could turn to him down the stretch. That opportunity would give him seven games to prove himself to Carolina and/or other squads for the upcoming offseason. That really feels like the sweet spot if you’re going to make a switch back to Young. At that point, wins don’t really have meaning beyond pride. Development will be the focus, especially if Canales is assured that he will be sticking around long term."
Development should be the key word for this team the rest of this season. While Dalton no-doubt gives Carolina a better chance to win any one game, it's also a very low bar compared to Young. As long as the Panthers are not going to make the playoffs, the might as well focus their efforts on developing their young players, such as Trevin Wallace, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette and most of all, Bryce Young.
