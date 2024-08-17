Jets coach Robert Saleh sees a bright future for Panthers QB Bryce Young in the NFL
Carolina Panthers fans got their first real glimmer of hope at the quarterback position this week for the first time in about five years. That's when former franchise quarterback Cam Newton suffered a foot injury in a preseason game against the New England Patriots, which effectively signaled the end of both his run leading the team and their designs on being a contender in the NFC.
Since then the Panthers have won just 24 games in the regular season, with their best showing being a 7-10 mark in 2022 when being led by Baker Mayfield, who's now with the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield's resurgence was largely thanks to the influence of their former offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who's now head coach of these Panthers. Canales has also been credited with helping Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith turn his career around.
There's still a lot of work to be done, but it sounds like Canales may be engineering a similar surge for Carolina's growing QB Bryce Young. In Thursday's joint practice against a loaded New York Jets defense Young threw the ball as well as we've seen, inspiring some excitement that this team may finally be reaching the end of this playoff drought soon, or at least they can see it on the horizon.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh was certainly impressed by what he saw, and he thinks Young is going to be just fine in the NFL. Here's what he had to say after Thursday's practice.
As Saleh mentioned, a big key will be pass protection. The Panthers invested a ton of money into upgrading their offensive line this offseason. If that money proves well spent, Young will have a chance to really start growing as a pro quarterback. If not, we may be in for more five-win seasons.
