Shaq Thompson names the Panthers rookie that has stood out most at training camp
The Carolina Panthers have a growing youth movement going for their roster. While there are still some long-time vets to be found here and there like J.J. Jansen, Adam Thielen, Taylor Moton, Jadeveon Clowney and Shaq Thompson, for the most part this group is relatively inexperienced in the NFL and have only begun to scratch the surface of their potential.
One of the key young contributors for this team in 2024 is rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace out of Kentucky, who picked off four-time league MVP New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers during yesterday's joint practice with the New York Jets.
That's not the first or the second time that Wallace has flashed this summer, though. In fact, Thompson says that Wallace is the rookie who has stood out most to him at training camp.
While Wallace is just getting started, Thompson's career is likely winding down. Entering his 10th season in the league, Thompson has appeared in 119 regular season games. He will become a free agent next year when his current contract expires.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young sharp as Panthers offense shines vs. Jets in joint practice
Robert Hunt carted off field at joint practice between Panthers and Jets
Dave Canales frustrated by ‘dumb football decision’ that led to a fight
Aaron Rodgers got picked off by a rookie at Panthers-Jets joint practice