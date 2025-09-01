Cam Newton calls former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers a 'band-aid' for the Steelers
You don't need to tell Carolina Panthers fans how hard it can be to find a new franchise quarterback. Ever since Cam Newton's lisfranc injury in the team's last 2019 preseason game they have been looking for one, although it appears Bryce Young may finally be putting an end to that search.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been in the same boat ever since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season. In their case they don't even seem to be trying to find one, though - resetting at quarterback with a new veteran each offseason. The latest is four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, who was once the greatest QB on the planet but now can't be considered a long-term starter.
According to Panthers great Cam Newton, Rodgers is only a band-aid for the Steelers. Here's what he said about it on his latest 4th & 1 podcast.
Cam Newton on Aaron Rodgers
Newton's takes aren't always right, but this one is on the money. Rodgers will turn 42 years old before this coming season ends and he didn't look anything like his former self last season with the Jets. Rodgers' Achilles tear at the start of the 2023 season may have been an insurmountable obstacle in terms of ever getting back to his prime form.
The Steelers can try again next offseason, but as the conversation with Newton mentioned - they're always finishing in that middle ground - always good, but never great. That means Pittsburgh can neitehr make a deep playoff run nor hope to finish with a high enough draft pick to land a great QB prospect that might turn their fortunes around.
How to break out of that no man's land is above our paygrade, but the Steelers have to find some way, or risk perpetual mediocrity.
