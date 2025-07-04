Why Cam Newton blames Geno Smith for wild jersey-stomping incident
Wherever former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton goes, controversy seems to follow - at least as long as there are teenagers involved. During his career, there was the virally disrespectful trash-talking teen at his own football camp.
Later, there was the less-than-intelligent trio of young men that tried to jump Newton at an event and found that they've bitten off more than they could chew. Now, we have another entry of some incredibly unsound actions from a group of teens involving Cam. This came at a recent 7 on 7 game between Newton's own C1N team and the South Florida Express, also known as SFE.
According to an account by Essentially Sports, Newton's team whooped SFE 39-17 - and that's when things got weird. The losing team decided to take out their frustrations on Cam's Auburn jersey, which they stomped and literally dragged through the mud. Instead of blaming the kids themselves, Newton pointed a finger at Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, who's apparently involved in running SFE. Here's what Cam said.
"My issue isn’t with the kids. My issue is with the adult that allowed the kids to do it. Now, I didn’t know Geno Smith’s involvement with South Florida Express prior to this past week. But if the C1N kids had a Geno Smith jersey and they proceeded to stomp on it, uh, I would have stopped it instantly..."
Here's video of the full segment from his latest 4th & 1 podcast.
