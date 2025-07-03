NFL free agency: Carolina Panthers' big signing labeled most-overpaid at his position
The Carolina Panthers were historically porous on defense in 2024, which led to several moves this offseason. They used their second and third round picks on edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.
They also added plenty of talent in NFL free agency, signing linebacker Patrick Jones, defensive end Tershawn Warton, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III, and safety Tre’Von Moehrig. While most of those signings were met with positive reviews, the Moehrig addition has been called into question often.
That’s the case once again with Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport naming Moehrig as the most overpaid safety in the league.
Moehrig signed a three-year, $51 million deal this offseason and as Davenport says, he is coming off his best season. Still, there’s a lot of risk since he wasn’t considered a top-tier safety prior to his breakout performance.
“Now, maybe 2024 was his ‘lightbulb’ moment—the season it all came together for the 2021 second-rounder. Or it could be that he is just the latest player to have one big outlier of a season before reverting to mediocrity. He has also allowed at least 65 percent of the passes thrown in his direction to be completed each of the last three years.”
Free agency is always a gamble and the Panthers definitely rolled the dice with Moehrig. If he does pick up where he left off in 2024, however, they’ll be perfectly fine with his salary.
