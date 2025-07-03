Panthers' free agent pickup gushes over Bryce Young's great game vs. Chiefs
Last year, Bryce Young began to put together plenty of good games down the stretch after coming back from the bench. The Carolina Panthers quarterback was decent against the Denver Broncos and better in wins over the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.
The true breakout, however, was against the Kansas City Chiefs. Facing the dominant defense of the reigning champs, Young nearly pulled off the improbable upset and had a very good game. One of the opposing defenders came to join him in free agency.
When meeting with head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan, Tershawn Wharton said, "Quarterback trending in the right direction. He nice. Like, he was making plays against us, that boy nice. He nice, he really can do this stuff. He got eyes in the back of his head or something. He was moving around like, 'You felt me right there?' I like him a lot."
That's pretty high praise from one of the biggest offseason signings in Carolina and someone who played against Patrick Mahomes in practice for several seasons. Wharton was quite impressed with how Young handled himself against that vaunted front.
Young tied the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion drive with two minutes remaining in the game, but the Mahomes magic got the best of the defense that Wharton is now trying to improve. He signed a three-year deal to play with Carolina and practice against the QB he likes so much.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN: Panthers’ final offseason move should be signing 16-INT CB
Adam Thielen on what he saw from Hunter Renfrow at minicamp
NFL insider shares risky prediction about Panthers QB Bryce Young
‘Perfect trade’ proposal would reshape Carolina Panthers defense