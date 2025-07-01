Carolina Panthers should stop waiting and make this big move already
The Carolina Panthers have definitely addressed their defense this offseason, but given that it was the worst unit in NFL history last year, they could still stand to make some adjustments.
One area in which the Panthers definitely still need help is at cornerback, where they have very little behind Jaycee Horn. Yes, they kept veteran Mike Jackson, which was solid, but they have almost no proven depth beyond that.
The good news is that there remains a very intriguing young cornerback on the free-agent market: Asante Samuel Jr.
Samuel spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, and while he wasn't elite, he was good and certainly showed compelling potential.
The catch is that the 25-year-old played in just four games with the Chargers last year due to a season-ending injury that ultimately required neck surgery, which is the primary reason he has been on the market for this long.
Of course, cost matters here. If Samuel is still seeking a lucrative long-term contract, it makes sense for the Panthers to pass. But if he is willing to join Carolina on a short-term, incentive-laden contract? Well, then what are the Panthers waiting for?
Prior to 2024, Samuel was pretty durable, playing in every game between 2022 and 2023. He was more than decent over his first three NFL seasons, racking up double figures in passes defended in each of those years. And perhaps he's a late bloomer who will truly break out in a new uniform?
Assuming that Samuel would be amenable to a one-year deal (or perhaps a two-year pact with an option), Carolina should stop waiting and just sign him already.
