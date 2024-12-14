All Panthers

Cam Newton can't believe some 'underdog' teams made the College Football Playoff

Former NFL MVP and national champion Cam Newton gives his take on the lower seeds.

Tim Weaver

AUBURN, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 09: Former Auburn and NFL quarterback Cam Newton along with head men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers cheer with the fans prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama.
AUBURN, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 09: Former Auburn and NFL quarterback Cam Newton along with head men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers cheer with the fans prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. / (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Next weekend the first round of the inaugural College Football Playoff will begin. While it's exciting to see a legitimate tournament determine the national champion, fans may have to slog through a few gruesome matchups to get to the good stuff. Much like the Wild Card round in the NFL playoffs, we're likely to see some inferior teams who maybe don't quite belong in the postseason get blown out and embarrassed by legitimate contenders that do.

Among the most controversial teams to have been named to the playoff are Georgia and Indiana. Former Carolina Panthers quarterback and national champion Cam Newton can't believe those two programs and some of the lower-seeded teams are even involved. Here's what he had to say about it on the most-recent episode of his 4th & 1 podcast. (NSFW)

Cam Newton on College Football Playoff

The first game is scheduled for Friday night between Indiana and Notre Dame.

