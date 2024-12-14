Cam Newton can't believe some 'underdog' teams made the College Football Playoff
Next weekend the first round of the inaugural College Football Playoff will begin. While it's exciting to see a legitimate tournament determine the national champion, fans may have to slog through a few gruesome matchups to get to the good stuff. Much like the Wild Card round in the NFL playoffs, we're likely to see some inferior teams who maybe don't quite belong in the postseason get blown out and embarrassed by legitimate contenders that do.
Among the most controversial teams to have been named to the playoff are Georgia and Indiana. Former Carolina Panthers quarterback and national champion Cam Newton can't believe those two programs and some of the lower-seeded teams are even involved. Here's what he had to say about it on the most-recent episode of his 4th & 1 podcast. (NSFW)
Cam Newton on College Football Playoff
The first game is scheduled for Friday night between Indiana and Notre Dame.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Mike McCarthy said about Bryce Young and his newfound poise
Dave Canales shares diagnosis for curing Xavier Legette’s dropsies
Why Bryce Young and his ‘little’ legs may have big day vs. Cowboys
Tre Boston reacts to Bill Belichick taking the North Carolina HC job