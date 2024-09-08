Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton offers career advice to Dallas Cowboys star headed for NFL free agency
The Carolina Panthers will begin the second season of the Bryce Young era later today when they take on the New Orleans Saints. For now, the Panthers have little choice but to hope that Young breaks out of his rookie season funk and starts delivering on all the potential that made him a number one overall draft pick in the first place.
If Young doesn't step up and deliver, there's a decent chance that the Panthers will decide to go in a different direction at quarterback next offseason - especially considering the history of team owner David Tepper, who's impatient to build a winning record for the first time since he bought the franchise.
If Carolina decides to reset at QB again, the 2025 NFL draft is probably the best place to find Yong's replacement. However, there are a couple of interesting options in the next free agent class, headlined by Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott. If he decides to test the market, Prescott would be the most-coveted free agent QB in a long time. Will Dak actually leave Dallas, though?
Only time will tell on that. For now, here's Panthers legend Cam Newton offering Prescott some career advice on his latest podcast.
It sounds like Cam would have preferred to stay in Carolina his entire career rather than spend that one odd year with New England. At least early on in that 2020 season Newton clearly still had it, which makes us wonder what might have been had he stayed with the Panthers.
