Panthers coach Dave Canales details how Bryce Young has developed as a passer
Rookie Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales was a guest on Sirius XM NFL radio earlier this week as his team prepares for their final preseason contest of the year against the Buffalo Bills. That will signal the real end of the offseason program and the actual start of the season.
The Panthers went out of their way to upgrade their offensive line this offseason, but all of it will be for nought if second-year quarterback Bryce Young doesn't take a big step forward himself. Good news: throughout training camp and especially in the joint practice against the New York Jets Young has been impressing observers with how much he's improved as a passer, especially Canales. Here's what he shared about Young's camp.
"Consistency, number one. Something I'm learning about him just the way he works every day, the way he goes through his process, that's fantastic. It's an attribute of a lot of great players I've been around, so I love part that about him. The different types of throws - he can speed it up quick, he can kinda lay it out there when he needs to, take a little off. He can throw guys away. All of the different throws that are required for an NFL quarterback, he puts them on display in small pieces every day we're out there. The thing that I was pleasantly surprised with was that I loved seeing was just the way he's extended plays and kept his vision down the field, because that's where you can steal some explosive plays and things can come alive that way..."
Yesterday Canales said he hopes Young and the other starters will be playing in Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo, so we' shouldget to see our first real look at this new-and-improved version of Carolina's young potential franchise quarterback.
