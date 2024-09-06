NFL expert asks will Panthers owner David Tepper be patient with Bryce Young?
The Carolina Panthers have had a rough run the last several years. They haven't had a winning record since the 2017 season and they've been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback ever since Cam Newton took that hit from T.J. Watt to his shoulder in the middle of the 2018 campaign.
It takes time to build a contender in this league, though and one reason why they have struggled is they have turned over their front office several times, even as tight end Ian Thomas has inexplicably managed to keep his spot on the roster through all the changes.
It's fair to wonder if the Panthers and owner David Tepper will be patient enough to build a winner around quarterback Bryce Young. Here's what Frank Schwab at Yahoo Sports had to say about it.
Yahoo Sports on Panthers owner David Tepper's impatience:
"In any other situation, a quarterback drafted first overall would have a few seasons to develop. But Bryce Young, last year's top pick, is under Tepper's watch. Young struggled last season. The Panthers used all resources available to improve around him. What if Young doesn't improve much in his second season? Would Tepper, who has had six different players lead his team in passing yards in his six seasons as franchise owner, give Young a third season? Would he push for a change during the season? When it comes to Tepper, anything is possible."
The case to let Bryce Young to develop
If Young flounders again all options will be on the table, but it's also important to keep in mind that some quarterbacks are late bloomers.
Josh Allen was atrocious his first two seasons in the NFL and now he's a regular MVP candidate. Geno Smith was a career backup and then all of the sudden in his ninth season he became a fringe top-10 starter. Jared Goff went from average-at-best to superb at times over the last couple of years under Dan Campbell.
The point is there are plenty of examples around the league of quarterbacks who had been written off and then became ballers later in their careers, and Young may yet prove to be one of them.
Counterpoint: Starting over in the 2025 NFL draft
Then again, unless Young takes an absolutely massive step forward in his development this year, Tepper and the organization would be completely justified to take a long, hard look at the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft, including Georgia's Carson Beck and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
Also, Josh Allen is an alien with a one-in-a-million career path and shouldn't be used as a comparison for anybody, Geno Smith and Jared Goff are both more expensive than QBs on rookie contracts and the top prospects next year will have a higher ceiling than them, anyway. If the Panthers wind up holding a top-five pick again, the best use of that draft capital will be at quarterback, unless they're 100% certain Young is their guy.
